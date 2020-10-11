Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) CEO Peter A. Bordes, Jr. Buys 19,742 Shares

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2020

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) CEO Peter A. Bordes, Jr. bought 19,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $50,934.36.

Shares of KBNT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.73. 120,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,711. Kubient, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $5.26.

Kubient Company Profile

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. The company develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. Its platform allows advertisers (ad space buyers) and publishers (ad space sellers) the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

