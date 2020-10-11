Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Banco de Sabadell from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Banco de Sabadell alerts:

Banco de Sabadell stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.47. 25,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,632. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.41. Banco de Sabadell has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.18.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides personal, business, and private banking services in Spain and internationally. The company offers various accounts; deposits and long-term saving plans; cards; investments in exchange and markets, funds, and structured deposits; mortgages and personal loans; auto and technology products renting services; car, house, health, life care, and death insurance; and home banking services.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Sabadell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Sabadell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.