Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Pearson (NYSE:PSO)

Pearson (NYSE:PSO)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PSO. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Pearson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pearson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of NYSE PSO traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.47. 258,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,423. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of -0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Pearson has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $9.09.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Pearson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 39.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 65,297 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pearson by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Pearson by 373.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 37,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

