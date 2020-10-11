Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY)

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS KNRRY traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,961. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $32.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.63.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.