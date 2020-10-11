Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT Raised to $152.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $137.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.39.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.99. The stock had a trading volume of 386,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,705. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.30. The company has a market capitalization of $78.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.85. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $110.68.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 20.92%. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,649,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.9% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.1% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 36,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,720,000. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

