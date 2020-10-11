Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Continental in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Continental from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.
Shares of CTTAY stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.93. The company had a trading volume of 45,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,162. Continental has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average of $9.53.
About Continental
Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.
