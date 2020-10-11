Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Continental in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Continental from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of CTTAY stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.93. The company had a trading volume of 45,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,162. Continental has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average of $9.53.

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter. Continental had a negative net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Continental will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

