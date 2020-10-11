Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $235.00

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MCD. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.37.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $224.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,237,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,114,563. Mcdonald’s has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $228.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.61.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 43.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,694 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after purchasing an additional 22,773 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,374,000. RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 368,321 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $67,951,000 after acquiring an additional 14,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.4% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,654 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

