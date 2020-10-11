Nam Tai Property (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Nam Tai Property (OTCMKTS:LCSHF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Investec lowered shares of Nam Tai Property to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Nam Tai Property from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nam Tai Property in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nam Tai Property in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nam Tai Property in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nam Tai Property currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS LCSHF remained flat at $$8.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. Nam Tai Property has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.07.

About Nam Tai Property

Analyst Recommendations for Nam Tai Property (OTCMKTS:LCSHF)

