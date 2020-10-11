Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Amundi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. CSFB raised Amundi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMDUF remained flat at $$74.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Amundi has a fifty-two week low of $60.64 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.92.

Amundi Company Profile

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the Crédit Agricole and the Société Générale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

