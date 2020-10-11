Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vertiv Holdings Co provides digital infrastructure and continuity solutions. It offers hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services. Vertiv Holdings Co, formerly known as GS Acquisition Holdings Corp, is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

VRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BofA Securities started coverage on Diamond Eagle Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Diamond Eagle Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Diamond Eagle Acquisition presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

Shares of NYSE:VRT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,036,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,872. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $18.40. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.02, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.06.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.68 million. Research analysts expect that Diamond Eagle Acquisition will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 23,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $350,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE: GSAH) is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting merger, stock purchase or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company is sponsored by an affiliate of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc and David M. Cote. The company’s strategy is to identify and complete its initial business combination with a business in the diversified industrial sector, which includes, among others, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial Services, Chemicals, Home & Building Products, Building & Construction, Capital Goods, Packaging and Supply Chain, that stands to benefit from Mr.

