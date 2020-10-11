Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Price Target Cut to $19.00

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $15.00 to $17.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TME traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.52. 3,426,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,327,052. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.45. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $17.97. The stock has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.37.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $981.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.95 million. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 14.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 18,337.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 18,337 shares during the last quarter. 23.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.