Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) PT Raised to $20.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.57% from the stock’s current price.
EPRT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.36.
EPRT stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.31. The stock had a trading volume of 441,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,766. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $29.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 10.72 and a quick ratio of 10.72.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,548,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,535,000 after buying an additional 397,355 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 113.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,148,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322,416 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 77.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,513,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,305 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,443,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,027,000 after purchasing an additional 861,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,841,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,993,000 after purchasing an additional 806,622 shares during the last quarter.
About Essential Properties Realty Trust
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.
