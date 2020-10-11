Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) PT Raised to $20.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.57% from the stock’s current price.

EPRT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

EPRT stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.31. The stock had a trading volume of 441,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,766. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $29.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 10.72 and a quick ratio of 10.72.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 4.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,548,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,535,000 after buying an additional 397,355 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 113.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,148,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322,416 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 77.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,513,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,305 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,443,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,027,000 after purchasing an additional 861,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,841,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,993,000 after purchasing an additional 806,622 shares during the last quarter.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

