STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on STM. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on STMicroelectronics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.49.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

NYSE STM traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,097,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,991. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $34.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.23 and a 200 day moving average of $26.91.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 878,213 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $24,072,000 after purchasing an additional 120,821 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 667,078 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $18,284,000 after purchasing an additional 125,886 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,630,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 1,210.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 320,067 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 295,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 327.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,499 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 195,012 shares during the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.