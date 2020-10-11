Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Director John Feliks Burzynski Sells 17,400 Shares of Stock

Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Director John Feliks Burzynski sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.60, for a total transaction of C$62,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 929,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,346,920.

John Feliks Burzynski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 20th, John Feliks Burzynski sold 75,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.97, for a total value of C$297,450.00.

On Friday, July 17th, John Feliks Burzynski sold 30,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.87, for a total value of C$116,100.00.

Osisko Mining stock traded up C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$3.79. 829,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 10.88 and a quick ratio of 10.51. Osisko Mining Inc has a 12-month low of C$1.67 and a 12-month high of C$4.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.15.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.05. Equities research analysts predict that Osisko Mining Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

OSK has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Osisko Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.90.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec.

