JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for PANDORA A /S/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY)

PANDORA A /S/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Danske downgraded PANDORA A /S/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup upgraded PANDORA A /S/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. DNB Markets cut PANDORA A /S/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of PANDORA A /S/S in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of PANDORA A /S/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. PANDORA A /S/S has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get PANDORA A /S/S alerts:

Shares of PANDY traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.63. The stock had a trading volume of 29,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,193. PANDORA A /S/S has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $22.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.55.

PANDORA A /S/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $424.52 million for the quarter.

PANDORA A /S/S Company Profile

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company offers jewelry, including diamonds, gemstones, cultured pearls, man-made stones, and silver and gold, as well as leather, glass, wood, enamel, and textile products. Its products primarily include charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for PANDORA A /S/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PANDORA A /S/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.