Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DDAIF. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Daimler from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Shares of Daimler stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.86. 15,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $60.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.07 and a beta of 1.59. Daimler has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.80.
Daimler Company Profile
Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.
