Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DDAIF. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Daimler from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of Daimler stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.86. 15,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $60.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.07 and a beta of 1.59. Daimler has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.80.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $33.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. Daimler had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.58%. On average, research analysts predict that Daimler will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.