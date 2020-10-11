Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on IFNNY. ValuEngine upgraded Infineon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infineon Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Infineon Technologies stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,725. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $32.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.76. The firm has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.53, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.60.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

