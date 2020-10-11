Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Raised to $50.00 at Citigroup

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MRVL. Craig Hallum cut Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Marvell Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.96.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

Shares of Marvell Technology Group stock traded up $1.95 on Friday, reaching $44.70. 10,662,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,575,359. Marvell Technology Group has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $44.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.26 and a 200 day moving average of $32.74. The company has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 50.67% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $195,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $275,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $874,300. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.