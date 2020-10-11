Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Raised to $50.00 at Citigroup

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.86% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MRVL. Craig Hallum cut Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Marvell Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.96.
Shares of Marvell Technology Group stock traded up $1.95 on Friday, reaching $44.70. 10,662,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,575,359. Marvell Technology Group has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $44.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.26 and a 200 day moving average of $32.74. The company has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.94.
In other Marvell Technology Group news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $195,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $275,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $874,300. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.
About Marvell Technology Group
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.
