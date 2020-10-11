First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2020

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:MPFRF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MPFRF. AlphaValue cut shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS MPFRF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,425. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.71.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

Analyst Recommendations for First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:MPFRF)

