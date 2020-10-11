JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) PT Raised to $99.00

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $66.00 to $99.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.08% from the company’s current price.

JD has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on JD.Com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of JD.Com from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Benchmark boosted their target price on JD.Com from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on JD.Com from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.Com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.32.

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.79. The company had a trading volume of 11,319,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,974,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. JD.Com has a fifty-two week low of $28.20 and a fifty-two week high of $86.58.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $201.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. JD.Com’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that JD.Com will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JD. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JD.Com by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 798 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

