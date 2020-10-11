COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR’s (CODYY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CODYY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR alerts:

Shares of CODYY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.62. The stock had a trading volume of 88,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,181. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average is $6.83. COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $8.74.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.