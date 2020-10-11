Morgan Stanley Lowers Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Price Target to $149.00

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $161.00 to $149.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MNGPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Man Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Man Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.00.

MNGPF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,583. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average is $1.55. Man Group has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.12.

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

