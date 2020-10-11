Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) to “Buy”

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.25 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.05% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is formed to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream energy assets. Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is based in The Woodlands, Texas. “

WES has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Western Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.39.

Shares of WES traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.89. 786,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,963,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 3.84. Western Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $24.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.33.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The company had revenue of $671.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Western Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 217.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,689,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,876,000 after acquiring an additional 8,011,695 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,015,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 31.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,266,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146,144 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 45.3% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,439,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,577,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,914,000 after purchasing an additional 930,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

