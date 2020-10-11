Ariel Hurley Sells 600 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stock

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) insider Ariel Hurley sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ariel Hurley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

On Monday, August 17th, Ariel Hurley sold 700 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.91. 254,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.35. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 1 year low of $43.29 and a 1 year high of $100.52.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $8.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 525.44% and a negative return on equity of 70.39%. On average, research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BPMC shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,479,000 after buying an additional 52,550 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,959,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,612,000 after purchasing an additional 87,119 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,629,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,118,000 after purchasing an additional 29,249 shares during the period. Casdin Capital LLC increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,644,000 after purchasing an additional 610,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 689.9% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 878,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,537,000 after purchasing an additional 767,413 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.