Auryn Resources Inc (TSE:AUG) Director Steven Mark Cook Sells 45,500 Shares of Stock

Auryn Resources Inc (TSE:AUG) Director Steven Mark Cook sold 45,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.88, for a total transaction of C$131,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$391,680.

Steven Mark Cook also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Auryn Resources alerts:

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Steven Mark Cook sold 71,000 shares of Auryn Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.62, for a total transaction of C$186,020.00.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Steven Mark Cook sold 35,000 shares of Auryn Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.40, for a total value of C$119,000.00.

Shares of AUG stock traded up C$0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$3.23. 744,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,551. The company has a market capitalization of $347.59 million and a PE ratio of -26.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. Auryn Resources Inc has a 12-month low of C$1.00 and a 12-month high of C$3.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.22.

Auryn Resources (TSE:AUG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that Auryn Resources Inc will post -0.0918367 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Pi Financial dropped their price target on Auryn Resources from C$3.15 to C$3.10 in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

About Auryn Resources

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Auryn Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auryn Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.