Pure Gold Mining Inc (CVE:PGM) Director Dougald Graeme Currie Sells 50,000 Shares

Pure Gold Mining Inc (CVE:PGM) Director Dougald Graeme Currie sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.17, for a total value of C$108,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,208,000.

On Monday, October 5th, Dougald Graeme Currie sold 75,000 shares of Pure Gold Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.23, for a total value of C$167,250.00.

PGM stock traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$2.16. 279,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.38, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.58. Pure Gold Mining Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$0.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $843.85 million and a P/E ratio of -47.89.

Separately, Haywood Securities raised their price objective on Pure Gold Mining from C$1.80 to C$2.30 in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

Pure Gold Mining Company Profile

Pure Gold Mining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Madsen Gold project comprising 257 mining claims that covers an area of approximately 4,600 hectares located in the prolific Red Lake gold camp of Northwestern Ontario.

