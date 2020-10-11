Rupert Resources Ltd (CVE:RUP) Insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe Sells 25,000 Shares

Rupert Resources Ltd (CVE:RUP) insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.50, for a total transaction of C$137,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,681,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$108,249,900.

Alan Douglas Brimacombe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rupert Resources alerts:

On Tuesday, October 6th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 1,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.50, for a total transaction of C$5,500.00.

On Thursday, October 1st, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 400 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.73, for a total transaction of C$1,892.00.

On Friday, September 25th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 15,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.00, for a total value of C$60,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 7,700 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.99, for a total value of C$23,023.00.

Shares of CVE RUP traded up C$0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$5.47. The company had a trading volume of 106,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,878. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.70 million and a PE ratio of -160.88. Rupert Resources Ltd has a twelve month low of C$0.53 and a twelve month high of C$5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on RUP. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Rupert Resources from C$3.45 to C$3.55 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Rupert Resources from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$2.60 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

Rupert Resources Company Profile

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 124km2 land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and a 100% interest in the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Rupert Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rupert Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.