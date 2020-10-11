First Hawaiian Bank Sells 98 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 974 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 46.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,878 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,256 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 61.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 112,569 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,929,000 after purchasing an additional 42,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 301,462 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $85,507,000 after buying an additional 24,342 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.54, for a total value of $348,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert D. Auerbach sold 2,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $888,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,038 shares of company stock worth $3,438,325. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered Cooper Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.77.

Shares of NYSE:COO traded up $3.10 on Friday, reaching $357.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,785. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.17. Cooper Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $236.68 and a 52-week high of $365.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.02, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.82.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $578.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.11 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cooper Companies Inc will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

