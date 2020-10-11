Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 445 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 23.2% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 28.3% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 84.2% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

SCHB stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.99. The company had a trading volume of 491,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,137. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $85.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.42.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.