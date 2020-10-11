Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 477,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,557 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.38% of Cornerstone Building Brands worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 12.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 802,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 15,409 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 613,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after buying an additional 313,481 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the second quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

CNR traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $9.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,107. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.20.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.59.

Cornerstone Building Brands Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

