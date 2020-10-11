9,313 Shares in Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.06% of Clearwater Paper at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atom Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 348.3% during the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 135,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 105,498 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 324,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,708,000 after purchasing an additional 10,304 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 524.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 31,312 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 1.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLW traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $40.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,901. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.84 million, a PE ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Clearwater Paper Corp has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $42.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.80 and a 200-day moving average of $31.51.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper Corp will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Clearwater Paper from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Clearwater Paper Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

