Global Retirement Partners LLC Cuts Position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 216.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 124.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 324.0% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABC shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.80.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $549,352.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,932,700.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total value of $320,167.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,145.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,922 shares of company stock worth $2,790,635. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABC stock traded down $1.63 on Friday, reaching $96.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,476. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.53. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 12-month low of $72.06 and a 12-month high of $106.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.27. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $45.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.