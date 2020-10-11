State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 160,602 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 160,602 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the first quarter valued at $1,752,644,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,098,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,340,000 after buying an additional 6,507,608 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the first quarter worth $117,144,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 7,113.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,975,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 21.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,209,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,439 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $32,613.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $82,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,578,592.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,431,526. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on IR shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll-Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

Shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $37.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,914,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,566,382. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.67 and a 200-day moving average of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.71 and a beta of 1.44.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Ingersoll-Rand had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

