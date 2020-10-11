Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Realty Income by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.9% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 25.5% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.62.

Shares of NYSE O traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $63.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,832,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,965. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.64 and a 200-day moving average of $57.89. The company has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income Corp has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $414.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.77 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 4.89%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous oct 20 dividend of $0.23. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.64%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

