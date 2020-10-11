iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 80.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

VLUE traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.28. 609,763 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.53.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.