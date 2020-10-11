Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,357 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in BP by 109.1% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 48.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BP in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in BP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

BP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on BP from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.90 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.99.

Shares of BP stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,540,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,465,277. The company has a market cap of $58.62 billion, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.50. BP plc has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $40.08.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.99). BP had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BP plc will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. BP’s payout ratio is 42.03%.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

