Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $419,000 Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 42.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,945 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blackstone Group Inc increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 238.0% during the second quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 76,906,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,397,385,000 after acquiring an additional 54,149,658 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,401,000. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 56,197,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $803,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238,995 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,021,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,306,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,531,000 after buying an additional 2,221,464 shares during the period. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Graham W. Bacon purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $345,300 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EPD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.36.

Shares of EPD traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $17.01. 6,270,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,215,091. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.44. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $29.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

