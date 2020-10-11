Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 109.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,174,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,718,000 after purchasing an additional 612,483 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,365,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,852,850,000 after buying an additional 355,923 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,095,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $793,980,000 after purchasing an additional 344,404 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth $8,144,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,117,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,253,000 after acquiring an additional 233,712 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $203.16. The company had a trading volume of 670,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,585. The stock has a market cap of $57.98 billion, a PE ratio of -68.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.93. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $231.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 18.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $1,169,059.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,197.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $197.84 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.31.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.