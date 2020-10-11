First Hawaiian Bank Has $305,000 Stake in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 43.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Crowdstrike were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Crowdstrike by 70.0% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,600 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $203,248.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.45, for a total transaction of $4,393,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 976,562 shares of company stock valued at $117,307,424 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Crowdstrike from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Crowdstrike from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Crowdstrike from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.17.

Shares of CRWD traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,364,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,945,413. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $153.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.75. The firm has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -265.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $198.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.56 million. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.99%. Crowdstrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc provides cloud-delivered endpoint protection. Leveraging artificial intelligence, the CrowdStrike Falcon(R) platform protects customers against cyberattacks on endpoints on or off the network. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

