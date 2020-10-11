Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 1,608 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5,490.5% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,485,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,207 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.87. 507,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,359. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $56.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.19 and its 200-day moving average is $55.90.

