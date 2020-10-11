Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 87 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 60.0% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 42.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of IYW stock traded up $4.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $311.90. 104,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,222. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $175.25 and a 12 month high of $331.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $301.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.24.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.