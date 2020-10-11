Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 227 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 200.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.5% during the second quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VO traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.57. The stock had a trading volume of 490,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,803. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.34. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $110.05 and a 1-year high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.