Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,363 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,297,000 after buying an additional 39,253 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 223,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,339,000 after buying an additional 38,911 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.25. 2,551,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,388,246. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.82. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $62.94 and a 12 month high of $121.06.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

