Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DWX. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 12,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 7,100.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 7,739 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,829,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period.

Shares of DWX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.38. The stock had a trading volume of 29,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,459. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $25.79 and a 52-week high of $40.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.51 and its 200 day moving average is $33.08.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

