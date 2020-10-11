Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 141 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,163,413,000 after purchasing an additional 445,690 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,582,044,000 after acquiring an additional 45,599 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,618,631,000 after acquiring an additional 165,173 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,976,599,000 after acquiring an additional 439,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,578,358 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,995,924,000 after purchasing an additional 65,597 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. 140166 upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,671.57.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $27.02 on Friday, hitting $1,510.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,648,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,287. The company has a market capitalization of $1,027.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,726.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,526.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,417.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

