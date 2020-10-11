Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s 7th Largest Position

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,367 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.1% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $67,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DRH Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% during the second quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,124,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 23.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Amazon.com by 6.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $275,606,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 22,214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,541,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,831,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,359.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,439.10.

Shares of AMZN traded up $96.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3,286.65. 4,907,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,077,354. The stock has a market cap of $1,646.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,203.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,751.54. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.81 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

