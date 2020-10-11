Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $50.47 Million Position in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its position in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the quarter. ASML comprises approximately 1.6% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in ASML were worth $50,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in ASML by 5.2% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 6,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in ASML in the second quarter valued at about $531,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 7.2% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 17.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth about $5,546,000. 18.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $8.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $388.99. 539,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,110. The stock has a market cap of $163.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ASML Holding NV has a fifty-two week low of $191.25 and a fifty-two week high of $402.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $370.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. ASML had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ASML Holding NV will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

ASML has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, September 28th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ASML from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.60.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

