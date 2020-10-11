Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Acquires 459 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 1.3% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $41,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Broadcom by 16.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,403,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,157,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,220 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,499,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,994,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,946 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,038,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $483,297,000 after purchasing an additional 880,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,151,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,253,640,000 after purchasing an additional 735,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,184,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $992,188,000 after purchasing an additional 651,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.01, for a total transaction of $975,346.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.06, for a total transaction of $1,820,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 691,158 shares of company stock valued at $234,451,950. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock traded up $3.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $376.70. 1,725,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,681,750. The stock has a market cap of $152.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $380.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $355.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.99.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 74.67%.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Broadcom from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Broadcom from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.48.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

