Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Reduces Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,110 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises about 1.2% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in American Express were worth $39,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,186 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 28.6% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 2.9% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.1% in the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 10,704 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $276,719.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,510,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,559,104. The stock has a market cap of $85.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.53 and a 200-day moving average of $94.95.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Express from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

