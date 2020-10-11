Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Boosts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,504 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises approximately 1.1% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $36,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 223,354 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $14,683,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 233,864 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $15,374,000 after buying an additional 18,520 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 130.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,010,995 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $197,942,000 after buying an additional 1,705,058 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $1,700,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 31.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 48,018 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 11,433 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,197,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,576,618. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $94.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.17.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $360,442.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,764 shares of company stock worth $13,404,656. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on SBUX shares. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Cowen upgraded Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.04.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

